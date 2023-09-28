We Think Evergreen Lithium (ASX:EG1) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Evergreen Lithium (ASX:EG1) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Evergreen Lithium's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2023, Evergreen Lithium had AU$8.7m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$4.2m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.1 years as of June 2023. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Easily Can Evergreen Lithium Raise Cash?

Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$51m, Evergreen Lithium's AU$4.2m in cash burn equates to about 8.3% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Evergreen Lithium's Cash Burn?

Because Evergreen Lithium is an early stage company, we don't have a great deal of data on which to form an opinion of its cash burn. We would undoubtedly be more comfortable if it had reported some operating revenue. Having said that, we can say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was a real positive. To put it simply, we think its cash burn situation is totally fine given it is still developing its business. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Evergreen Lithium (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

