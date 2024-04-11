Do You Think EW Scripps (SSP) is a Cheap Stock?

Investment management company Cove Street Capital recently released its “Small Cap Value Fund” first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund returned 1.61% compared to 5.18% for the Russell 2000 Index and 2.90% for the Russell 2000 Value Index. The first quarter of calendar year 2024 was mostly more of the recent same. US investors focused on the Federal Reserve's comments and still expecting interest rate cuts in 2024. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2024.

Cove Street Small Cap Value Fund featured stocks The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) publishes television and newspapers. On April 10, 2024, The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) stock closed at $3.3250 per share. One-month return of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) was -16.46%, and its shares lost 64.09% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has a market capitalization of $283.416 million.

Cove Street Small Cap Value Fund stated the following regarding The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"Starting with the detractor column, The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) is a noteworthy best performer/worst performer candidate, and to be fair to us, we have made Buys near the bottom and Sales near the top several times over the past few years. People are worried about SSP’s leverage in an uncertain media economy. Our research suggests people are grossly under-appreciating the number of levers management can pull to carry the company past the current fear trade. In our opinion, it is a very, very cheap stock."

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) was held by 11 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 9 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

Disclosure: None.