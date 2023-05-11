We Think FINEOS Corporation Holdings (ASX:FCL) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for FINEOS Corporation Holdings (ASX:FCL) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does FINEOS Corporation Holdings Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. FINEOS Corporation Holdings has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the €24m in cash it held at December 2022. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through €22m. That means it had a cash runway of around 13 months as of December 2022. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is FINEOS Corporation Holdings Growing?

On balance, we think it's mildly positive that FINEOS Corporation Holdings trimmed its cash burn by 8.6% over the last twelve months. However, operating revenue was basically flat over that time period. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For FINEOS Corporation Holdings To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like FINEOS Corporation Holdings is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of €350m, FINEOS Corporation Holdings' €22m in cash burn equates to about 6.4% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is FINEOS Corporation Holdings' Cash Burn Situation?

FINEOS Corporation Holdings appears to be in pretty good health when it comes to its cash burn situation. One the one hand we have its solid cash burn reduction, while on the other it can also boast very strong cash burn relative to its market cap. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about FINEOS Corporation Holdings' situation. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 1 warning sign for FINEOS Corporation Holdings that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

