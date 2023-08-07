We Think Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Fission Uranium's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Fission Uranium last reported its balance sheet in March 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth CA$46m. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$20m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.3 years as of March 2023. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Fission Uranium's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Fission Uranium isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. With cash burn dropping by 17% it seems management feel the company is spending enough to advance its business plans at an appropriate pace. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Fission Uranium Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Fission Uranium to raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Fission Uranium's cash burn of CA$20m is about 4.4% of its CA$452m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Fission Uranium's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Fission Uranium is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap suggests that the company is on a good path. On this analysis its cash burn reduction was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Fission Uranium (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

