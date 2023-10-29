We Think Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Freeport-McMoRan's Debt?

As you can see below, Freeport-McMoRan had US$9.41b of debt at September 2023, down from US$10.7b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$5.75b, its net debt is less, at about US$3.66b.

A Look At Freeport-McMoRan's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Freeport-McMoRan had liabilities of US$4.86b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$20.1b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$5.75b and US$1.28b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$17.9b.

Freeport-McMoRan has a very large market capitalization of US$48.3b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Freeport-McMoRan has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.44. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 14.7 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Freeport-McMoRan if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 22% cut to EBIT over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Freeport-McMoRan can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Freeport-McMoRan recorded free cash flow of 41% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

We feel some trepidation about Freeport-McMoRan's difficulty EBIT growth rate, but we've got positives to focus on, too. To wit both its interest cover and net debt to EBITDA were encouraging signs. We think that Freeport-McMoRan's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Freeport-McMoRan that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

