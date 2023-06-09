We Think General Electric (NYSE:GE) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is General Electric's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that General Electric had debt of US$22.4b at the end of March 2023, a reduction from US$33.6b over a year. However, it does have US$22.4b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$6.00m.

A Look At General Electric's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that General Electric had liabilities of US$48.2b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$83.5b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$22.4b and US$16.2b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$93.0b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage even relative to its gargantuan market capitalization of US$115.5b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. But either way, General Electric has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

General Electric's net debt to EBITDA ratio is very low, at 0.00069, suggesting the debt is only trivial. But EBIT was only 6.3 times the interest expense last year, so the borrowing is clearly weighing on the business somewhat. Better yet, General Electric grew its EBIT by 138% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine General Electric's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last two years, General Electric generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 97% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

The good news is that General Electric's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its level of total liabilities. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like General Electric is pretty sensible with its use of debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example General Electric has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

