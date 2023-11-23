We Think Gullewa Limited's (ASX:GUL) CEO Compensation Package Needs To Be Put Under A Microscope

Key Insights

Gullewa to hold its Annual General Meeting on 30th of November

Salary of AU$290.7k is part of CEO David Deitz's total remuneration

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Gullewa's EPS declined by 15% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 48%

Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) has not performed well recently and CEO David Deitz will probably need to up their game. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 30th of November. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

See our latest analysis for Gullewa

Comparing Gullewa Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Gullewa Limited has a market capitalization of AU$11m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$448k for the year to June 2023. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at AU$290.7k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations below AU$305m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$384k. So it looks like Gullewa compensates David Deitz in line with the median for the industry. What's more, David Deitz holds AU$2.7m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$291k AU$230k 65% Other AU$158k AU$216k 35% Total Compensation AU$448k AU$446k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 61% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 39% of the pie. Gullewa is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Story continues

A Look at Gullewa Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Gullewa Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 15% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 5.5%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Gullewa Limited Been A Good Investment?

Few Gullewa Limited shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -48% over three years. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. That's why we did our research, and identified 5 warning signs for Gullewa (of which 3 are concerning!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Switching gears from Gullewa, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.