We think our home has lost value due to a highway. Can we take a tax deduction?

Christopher A. Combs
·1 min read

Question: We purchased our home in the West Valley ten years ago. Our home is in a nice area but is near Interstate 10. The recent freeway expansion has increased noise and pollution, and we believe the value of our house has decreased by at least $100,000. If we get an appraisal substantiating this $100,000 decrease in value, can we take a $100,000 casualty loss deduction on our 1040 income tax return?

Answer: No. Even if the increased noise and pollution is a “sudden, unexpected, and unusual” event, which is required for a casualty loss deduction, there has probably been no “physical damage” to your home, which is also required for a casualty loss deduction.

Contact real estate attorney Christopher A. Combs at azrep@combslawgroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When can you take a casualty loss tax deduction on your house?

