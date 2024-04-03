We Think Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Hudson Technologies' (NASDAQ:HDSN) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hudson Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = US$78m ÷ (US$297m - US$59m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Hudson Technologies has an ROCE of 33%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Hudson Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Hudson Technologies .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Hudson Technologies is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 33% on its capital. In addition to that, Hudson Technologies is employing 42% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Bottom Line

Overall, Hudson Technologies gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Hudson Technologies can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Hudson Technologies, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

