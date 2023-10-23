We Think Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Inari Medical's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2023, Inari Medical had US$338m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$344k over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of June 2023. Importantly, though, analysts think that Inari Medical will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Inari Medical Growing?

Inari Medical managed to reduce its cash burn by 98% over the last twelve months, which is extremely promising, when it comes to considering its need for cash. And revenue is up 31% in that same period; also a good sign. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Inari Medical Raise Cash?

While Inari Medical seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Inari Medical has a market capitalisation of US$3.2b and burnt through US$344k last year, which is 0.01% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Inari Medical's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Inari Medical is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash burn reduction suggests that the company is on a good path. But it's fair to say that its revenue growth was also very reassuring. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for Inari Medical that investors should know when investing in the stock.

