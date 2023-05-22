We Think Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber (KLSE:INCKEN) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber (KLSE:INCKEN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth RM4.7m. In the last year, its cash burn was RM1.2m. Therefore, from December 2022 it had 4.0 years of cash runway. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber Growing?

Given our focus on Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber's cash burn, we're delighted to see that it reduced its cash burn by a nifty 92%. But it was a bit disconcerting to see operating revenue down 36% in that time. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of RM159m, Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber's RM1.2m in cash burn equates to about 0.7% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn reduction stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its falling revenue wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn, which seems to be under control. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber that investors should know when investing in the stock.

