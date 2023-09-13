We Think InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might InflaRx Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at June 2023, InflaRx had cash of €25m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was €30m. That means it had a cash runway of around 10 months as of June 2023. Notably, analysts forecast that InflaRx will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 14 months. So there's a very good chance it won't need more cash, when you consider the burn rate will be reducing in that period. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is InflaRx's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because InflaRx isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 36% over the last year, which suggests that management are mindful of the possibility of running out of cash. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can InflaRx Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for InflaRx to raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of €220m, InflaRx's €30m in cash burn equates to about 14% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About InflaRx's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of InflaRx's cash burn, we think its cash burn reduction was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for InflaRx (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

