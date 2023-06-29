We Think Innoprise Plantations Berhad (KLSE:INNO) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Innoprise Plantations Berhad (KLSE:INNO) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Innoprise Plantations Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = RM79m ÷ (RM393m - RM24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Innoprise Plantations Berhad has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Food industry average of 8.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Innoprise Plantations Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Innoprise Plantations Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Innoprise Plantations Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 121% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On Innoprise Plantations Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Innoprise Plantations Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And a remarkable 143% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Innoprise Plantations Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Innoprise Plantations Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

