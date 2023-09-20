We Think Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Innoviz Technologies Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Innoviz Technologies last reported its balance sheet in June 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$122m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$117m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 12 months from June 2023. Importantly, analysts think that Innoviz Technologies will reach cashflow breakeven in 3 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Innoviz Technologies Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Innoviz Technologies actually boosted its cash burn by 15%, year on year. Also concerning, operating revenue was actually down by 32% in that time. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Innoviz Technologies Raise More Cash Easily?

Since Innoviz Technologies can't yet boast improving growth metrics, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Innoviz Technologies has a market capitalisation of US$341m and burnt through US$117m last year, which is 34% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

How Risky Is Innoviz Technologies' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Innoviz Technologies' cash runway was relatively promising. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Summing up, we think the Innoviz Technologies' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 4 warning signs for Innoviz Technologies that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

