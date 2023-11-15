We Think Integrated Research Limited's (ASX:IRI) CEO Compensation Package Needs To Be Put Under A Microscope

Key Insights

Integrated Research to hold its Annual General Meeting on 21st of November

Salary of AU$557.7k is part of CEO John Ruthven's total remuneration

The overall pay is 143% above the industry average

Integrated Research's EPS declined by 109% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 91%

The results at Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO John Ruthven bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 21st of November. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

Comparing Integrated Research Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Integrated Research Limited has a market capitalization of AU$55m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$1.2m for the year to June 2023. Notably, that's an increase of 18% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at AU$558k.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Australian Software industry with market capitalizations below AU$306m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$502k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Integrated Research Limited pays John Ruthven north of the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$558k AU$559k 46% Other AU$663k AU$479k 54% Total Compensation AU$1.2m AU$1.0m 100%

On an industry level, around 59% of total compensation represents salary and 41% is other remuneration. Integrated Research pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Integrated Research Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, Integrated Research Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 109% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 11%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And while it's good to see some good revenue growth recently, the growth isn't really fast enough for us to put aside my concerns around EPS. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Integrated Research Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -91% over three years, Integrated Research Limited shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Integrated Research that investors should look into moving forward.

