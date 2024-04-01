We Think Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Keystone Law Group's (LON:KEYS) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Keystone Law Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.48 = UK£9.0m ÷ (UK£41m - UK£22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, Keystone Law Group has an ROCE of 48%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 18%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Keystone Law Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Keystone Law Group .

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Keystone Law Group are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 48%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 29%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 54% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line On Keystone Law Group's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Keystone Law Group can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 62% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Keystone Law Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Keystone Law Group that you might be interested in.

