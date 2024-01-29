We Think Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Kraft Heinz Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Kraft Heinz had US$19.9b in debt in September 2023; about the same as the year before. However, it also had US$1.05b in cash, and so its net debt is US$18.9b.

How Healthy Is Kraft Heinz's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Kraft Heinz had liabilities of US$7.80b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$32.4b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.05b in cash and US$2.10b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$37.0b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage even relative to its gargantuan market capitalization of US$45.6b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Kraft Heinz has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 6.4 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. If Kraft Heinz can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 12% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kraft Heinz can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Kraft Heinz produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 57% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Both Kraft Heinz's level of total liabilities and its net debt to EBITDA were discouraging. At least its EBIT growth rate gives us reason to be optimistic. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Kraft Heinz is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Kraft Heinz that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

