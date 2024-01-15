We Think Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Krystal Biotech Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at September 2023, Krystal Biotech had cash of US$562m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$119m. So it had a cash runway of about 4.7 years from September 2023. Notably, however, analysts think that Krystal Biotech will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Krystal Biotech's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Krystal Biotech has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$8.6m, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. While it hardly paints a picture of imminent growth, the fact that it has reduced its cash burn by 37% over the last year suggests some degree of prudence. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Krystal Biotech To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Krystal Biotech is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$3.6b, Krystal Biotech's US$119m in cash burn equates to about 3.3% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Krystal Biotech's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Krystal Biotech's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Its cash burn reduction wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 1 warning sign for Krystal Biotech that you should be aware of before investing.

