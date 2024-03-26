We Think LARK Distilling (ASX:LRK) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should LARK Distilling (ASX:LRK) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does LARK Distilling Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at December 2023, LARK Distilling had cash of AU$5.5m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$4.0m. That means it had a cash runway of around 17 months as of December 2023. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is LARK Distilling Growing?

We reckon the fact that LARK Distilling managed to shrink its cash burn by 39% over the last year is rather encouraging. Unfortunately, however, operating revenue declined by 25% during the period. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can LARK Distilling Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it seems like LARK Distilling is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

LARK Distilling has a market capitalisation of AU$91m and burnt through AU$4.0m last year, which is 4.4% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is LARK Distilling's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought LARK Distilling's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for LARK Distilling that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

