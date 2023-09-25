Think Manufacturing Career Expo to feature 50 manufacturers at Harvey High School

Sep. 24—Students will have the opportunity to learn more about choosing a career path in manufacturing at the 2023 Think Manufacturing Career Expo at Harvey High School in Painesville.

Hosted by the Alliance for Working Together Foundation, the Eastern Lake County Chamber of Commerce, the Mentor Area Chamber of Commerce and the Willoughby Western Lake County Chamber of Commerce, the expo is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 5 at 200 W. Walnut Ave.

Going into its ninth year, more than 500 students representing 12 schools, will have a chance to sit through a workshop to connect with young adults in manufacturing before they enter the expo floor, which will feature roughly 50 manufacturers.

"Manufacturers are one of the leading core business industries in Lake County and this event provides the opportunity to showcase these organizations while building a pipeline for the robust future of manufacturing in our communities," said Dana Wolfe, executive director of the Willoughby Western Lake County Chamber.

Due to the demand in workforce development and to some schools having 50% of students who may not go directly to college upon graduation, the expo continues to grow annually.

Wolfe said the chamber is grateful for the partnerships that come together to make the expo one of a kind, including Harvey High School as it provides Principal Byron Scott and his entire team the opportunity to showcase their campus as well.

Students will travel from locations not only in Lake County, but beyond to participate in the event. With many schools needing assistance with transportation, bussing to the event was covered so that all schools could bring their students to attend through a partnership with Global Real Estate.

"We are excited to be co-hosting the 9th Annual Think Manufacturing Career Expo with our friends at the chambers," said AWT Executive Director Teresa Simons. "Our mission is to promote rewarding careers in manufacturing and what a better way to do that than to bring manufacturers, and our future innovators together in one place."

The expo provides students an opportunity to interact with the manufacturers to gain an understanding of what types of jobs are available in today's manufacturing world, said Christine Weber, president and CEO of the Mentor Area Chamber.

Learn more at thinkmfgexpo.com.