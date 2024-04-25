We Think Merck (NYSE:MRK) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
4 min read
0
In this article:

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Merck

What Is Merck's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2023, Merck had US$35.1b of debt, up from US$30.7b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$7.09b, its net debt is less, at about US$28.0b.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

A Look At Merck's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Merck had liabilities of US$25.7b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$43.3b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$7.09b in cash and US$11.7b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$50.2b.

Since publicly traded Merck shares are worth a very impressive total of US$321.4b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Merck's debt is 3.4 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 5.8 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Shareholders should be aware that Merck's EBIT was down 78% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Merck can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Merck recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 86% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Based on what we've seen Merck is not finding it easy, given its EBIT growth rate, but the other factors we considered give us cause to be optimistic. In particular, we are dazzled with its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Merck's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Merck you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why DISCO CORP (DSCSY) Looks Ripe for Bottom Fishing

    DISCO CORP (DSCSY) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • Align Technology (ALGN) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Align Technology (ALGN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.08% and 2.62%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2024. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • What's in Store for These 4 Medical Products Stocks in Q1 Earnings?

    Medical Products companies' quarterly results are likely to reflect a year-over-year decline in earnings. Let's see how BSX, TMO, ALGN and ICLR fare this time.

  • Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 25th

    AZZ, PPC and BURL made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on April 25, 2024.

  • Pepsi Tops Estimates Despite A Weakened Domestic Market

    On Tuesday, Pepsi Co Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) showed it managed to navigate weaker U.S. demand that was the result of Quaker Oats recalls and backlash to higher prices for its drinks and snacks. But despite delivering better than expected earnings and revenue for its first quarter, Pepsi shares dipped about 2% upon the report as Wall Street watched at other things, such as a struggling domestic market. First quarter highlights For the quarter ended on March 23rd, Pepsi reported that revenue grew 2.3% t

  • Royal Caribbean Climbs In Buy Zone, Hikes Outlook On Strong Demand

    Royal Caribbean hiked its full-year earnings outlook after Q1 results cleared forecasts. RCL stock advances higher in a buy zone.

  • S&P Futures Lower After First-Quarter GDP Estimate

    Stock futures fell after data showed that U.S. economic growth slowed in the first quarter. The Nasdaq-100 posted the biggest losses as Meta dragged down the wider tech sector.

  • What's in Store for These 5 Pharma Bigwigs in Q1 Earnings?

    Let's look at five biotech/drug companies, MRK, SNY, BMY, GILD and ABBV, slated to release their first quarter 2024 earnings results this week.

  • Chipotle Tells Staff to Skip Chicken as Demand Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is telling its employees not to include chicken in their own meals, as surging customer demand has crimped supply.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks InvestorsHow to Get a Meeting With the UAE’s $1.5 Trillion ManMeta’s Miss Sparks Fears in Tech With More Earnings Ahe

  • China's Temu Takes Over 17% Of US Market Share, Cutting Jobs From American Amazon And Decimating Small Businesses

    With rising inflation, American consumers are increasingly turning to the Chinese e-commerce platform Temu for their shopping needs. With its enticing tagline “Shop like a billionaire,” Temu has captured 17% of the U.S. market share, posing a challenge to traditional American retailers such as Amazon.com Inc., Dollar Tree Inc. and Five Below Inc. The rise highlights the lucrative and disruptive nature of startups. Owned and operated by PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), Temu offers a wide range of