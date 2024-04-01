We Think Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Meta Platforms's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2023 Meta Platforms had debt of US$18.4b, up from US$9.92b in one year. But it also has US$65.4b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$47.0b net cash.

How Healthy Is Meta Platforms' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Meta Platforms had liabilities of US$32.0b due within a year, and liabilities of US$44.5b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$65.4b and US$16.2b worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$5.12b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Meta Platforms' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$1.24t company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Meta Platforms has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Meta Platforms has boosted its EBIT by 50%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Meta Platforms's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Meta Platforms may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Meta Platforms produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 78% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Meta Platforms has US$47.0b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 50% over the last year. So we don't think Meta Platforms's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Meta Platforms that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

