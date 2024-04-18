We Think Molecular Partners (VTX:MOLN) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Molecular Partners (VTX:MOLN) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Molecular Partners Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In December 2023, Molecular Partners had CHF187m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CHF60m. So it had a cash runway of about 3.1 years from December 2023. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

Is Molecular Partners' Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because Molecular Partners actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. Sadly, operating revenue actually dropped like a stone in the last twelve months, falling 96%, which is rather concerning. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Molecular Partners Raise Cash?

Since its revenue growth is moving in the wrong direction, Molecular Partners shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Molecular Partners' cash burn of CHF60m is about 54% of its CHF111m market capitalisation. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

How Risky Is Molecular Partners' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Molecular Partners' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 2 warning signs for Molecular Partners that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

