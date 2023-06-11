We Think Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Nucor, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$9.1b ÷ (US$32b - US$3.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Thus, Nucor has an ROCE of 32%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Nucor's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Nucor. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 32%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 114%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Nucor thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Nucor is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 147% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Like most companies, Nucor does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

