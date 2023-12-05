We Think Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Oracle Carry?

As you can see below, Oracle had US$88.9b of debt, at August 2023, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$12.1b, its net debt is less, at about US$76.9b.

How Healthy Is Oracle's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Oracle had liabilities of US$25.4b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$108.5b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$12.1b in cash and US$6.52b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$115.2b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Oracle is worth a massive US$320.9b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Oracle's debt is 3.9 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 4.5 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Unfortunately, Oracle saw its EBIT slide 5.5% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Oracle can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Oracle recorded free cash flow worth 61% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

While Oracle's EBIT growth rate makes us cautious about it, its track record of managing its debt, based on its EBITDA, is no better. At least its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow gives us reason to be optimistic. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Oracle is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Oracle has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

