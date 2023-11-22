We Think Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited's (ASX:PAR) CEO Compensation Package Needs To Be Put Under A Microscope

Key Insights

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals will host its Annual General Meeting on 28th of November

CEO Paul Rennie's total compensation includes salary of AU$601.8k

Total compensation is 233% above industry average

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals' EPS declined by 22% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 86%

The results at Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Paul Rennie bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 28th of November. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Paul Rennie Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited has a market capitalization of AU$142m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$1.9m for the year to June 2023. We note that's an increase of 71% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$602k.

For comparison, other companies in the Australian Biotechs industry with market capitalizations below AU$305m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$584k. Hence, we can conclude that Paul Rennie is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Paul Rennie directly owns AU$3.8m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$602k AU$219k 31% Other AU$1.3m AU$919k 69% Total Compensation AU$1.9m AU$1.1m 100%

On an industry level, around 60% of total compensation represents salary and 40% is other remuneration. In Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 22% per year. Its revenue is down 41% over the previous year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited Been A Good Investment?

The return of -86% over three years would not have pleased Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

