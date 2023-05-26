We Think PBT Group (JSE:PBG) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in PBT Group's (JSE:PBG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on PBT Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = R133m ÷ (R495m - R123m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, PBT Group has an ROCE of 36%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 25% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for PBT Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating PBT Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at PBT Group. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 3,225%. The company is now earning R0.4 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 30% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 25% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

What We Can Learn From PBT Group's ROCE

From what we've seen above, PBT Group has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with PBT Group (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

