Think Power Solutions to Discuss How Human Performance Philosophy Helps to Create a Safe Work Culture

Think Power Solutions
·2 min read

Think Power Solutions To Address Attendees at Northwest Public Power’s Engineering Operations Conference

Plano, Texas, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think Power Solutions, a leading tech-enabled infrastructure management solutions provider, today announced that its CEO and Director of Human Performance will lead a conference session at the Northwest Public Power Association (NWPPA) Engineering and Operations Conference and Trade Show to be held in Reno, NV from April 4th – 6th, 2023.

Think Power Solutions’ Founder Hari Vasudevan and Jeff White will speak on the topic titled ‘Human Performance Fundamentals for Electric Utility Workers and Organizational Implementation’ in the Safety, Health, and Environment Track on Thursday, April 6th from 10:10 AM to 11:00 AM Pacific Time during concurrent sessions 5.

Each year, the NWPPA’s Engineering and Operations Conference brings together attendees from across the Greater Pacific Northwest and beyond.  Nearly 200 industry-specific vendors who bring their expertise and products to the trade show floor each year as subject matter experts for utility projects, equipment needs, new tools, and innovative technologies.

“Human Performance is an operating philosophy that results in a company that is psychologically safe and entrepreneurial with Just Culture. This philosophy of Human Performance takes a pragmatic perspective on human error identifying actions as not random events, but instead connects an organization’s people, tasks, operating environment, and behavior, to produce repeatable outcomes,” said Hari Vasudevan, CEO and Founder of Think Power Solutions.

 

# # #

 

About Think Power Solutions 

Think Power Solutions is a leading tech-enabled infrastructure management solutions provider with highly skilled and dedicated consultants who clients entrust to manage their mission-critical infrastructure. Think Power Solutions was founded with the vision of providing exceptional client service influenced by modern technology to positively impact the utilities, telecom, and construction industries.

Think Power Solutions exists to serve its clients, making every effort to understand their needs to produce a high-quality deliverable specifically tailored to meet custom requirements. This client-centric philosophy, creative thinking, and innovative solutions, combined with stellar project execution attracts top industry talent. Think Power Solutions’ culture enables its people to deliver industry leading services and products. For more information visit: https://www.thinkpowersolutions.com.  Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and FaceBook.

 

About NWPPA 

Northwest Public Power Association (NWPPA) is a not-for-profit association of over 150 public/people’s utility districts, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and Crown corporations in the Western U.S. and Canada.  They also serve the networking needs of over 300 Associate Members across the U.S. and Canada who are allied with the electric utility industry.

NWPPA provides a connection to industry-relevant products, services, and new technologies, while also offering a means to network directly with key professionals and collaborate to keep our industry at the leading edge. For more information visit: https://www.nwppa.org/ Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and FaceBook.

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Think Power Solutions (410) 658-8246 joanne@smartconnectionspr.com


    The average price paid for a new non-luxury vehicle in February was $44,697, according to Cox Automotive, and while that may be down $681 from January, it's still a lot of dough. "What we've found is that models that promise luxury, fuel and energy efficiency (gas or electric), or pulse-quickening performance—and actually deliver—are often the ones that most satisfy owners," Consumer Reports said. For 2023, Consumer Reports included separate categories for hybrids and electric vehicles, as well as the compact and midsized pickup truck categories.