We Think Premier American Uranium (CVE:PUR) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Premier American Uranium (CVE:PUR) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Premier American Uranium's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2023, Premier American Uranium had CA$582k in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$954k. So it had a cash runway of approximately 7 months from June 2023. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Can Premier American Uranium Raise More Cash Easily?

Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Premier American Uranium's cash burn of CA$954k is about 2.8% of its CA$35m market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Premier American Uranium's Cash Burn Situation?

Given it's an early stage company, we don't have a lot of data with which to judge Premier American Uranium's cash burn. Certainly, we'd be more confident in the stock if it was generating operating revenue. Having said that, we can say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was a real positive. So while we're not too worried about its cash burn at the moment, we do think shareholders should monitor it closely. On another note, Premier American Uranium has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

