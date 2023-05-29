We Think PVA TePla (ETR:TPE) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in PVA TePla's (ETR:TPE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on PVA TePla is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = €29m ÷ (€289m - €154m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, PVA TePla has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PVA TePla compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PVA TePla here for free.

What Can We Tell From PVA TePla's ROCE Trend?

PVA TePla is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 22%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 110%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a side note, PVA TePla's current liabilities are still rather high at 53% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, PVA TePla has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Considering the stock has delivered 37% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

PVA TePla does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

