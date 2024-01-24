We Think Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had US$1.98b in debt in September 2023; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$9.91b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$7.93b net cash.

How Strong Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$3.60b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.66b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$9.91b in cash and US$5.58b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$8.24b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 32% cut to EBIT over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals recorded free cash flow worth 76% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has net cash of US$7.93b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$4.4b, being 76% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's debt use. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

