Think Research Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

Jae Cornelssen stepping down as CFO and will remain available to support the transition while Think initiates a comprehensive executive search.

John Hayes will assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer, bringing 20+ years of CFO and C-level experience in public technology companies.

TORONTO, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, today announced that Jae Cornelssen, Chief Financial Officer, will step down as CFO on April 15, 2022, to pursue other interests. As part of a planned transition, Mr. Cornelssen will remain available to the Company through to June 15, 2022, to support the completion of the Company's audit, reporting of Q1FY22 financial results, and to support an orderly changeover of the finance function.

The Company welcomes John Hayes as Interim Chief Financial Officer, who will work with Jae on a seamless transition. John Hayes, CA, CPA, MBA, has more than 20 years of experience in leadership positions, including 10+ years' experience as a CFO, for technology-based and publicly traded organizations such as Rand Worldwide, Natraceuticals, and Engineering.com. Most recently, John was CFO, COO and Client Experience leader with CarltonOne Engagement, a fast-growing incentive management and e-commerce platform with a SaaS business model. In his career, John has led and participated in many M&A transactions and has been successful in structuring teams and automating financial processes, ultimately realizing overall operational and cost efficiency post-merger.

"I'd like to thank Jae for his dedication and support over what has been a remarkable period of growth for Think. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours," said Sachin Aggarwal, CEO, Think Research. "With John, Think gains the experience and operational depth of a seasoned technology and software executive leader. His track record of scaling finance teams, driving process automation and digitization, as well as integrating acquired businesses, make him a great fit to lead Think's finance team during this period."

"I'm so excited to join the team at Think Research. I'll use my time at Think to build on a solid foundation and leverage my experience at technology and software companies to drive strong financial results," said John Hayes, new Interim CFO, Think Research. "Think is already a global leader in getting new evidence and changing best practice into the hands of doctors and nurses, so patients get better care. I'm proud to be a part of the next leg of that journey."

"It has been a great pleasure to work with the dynamic and innovate teams at Think during my tenure," said Jae Cornelssen. "I look forward to working with the executive team to ensure that the transition will be a smooth one."

The Company will be initiating a comprehensive executive search for a CFO who is an experienced financial leader that will help shape the long-term capital markets, M&A and financial strategy of the Company.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR- agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

