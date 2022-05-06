Think Research Announces Closing of Shares for Services Transaction

TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) (OTCQB: THKKF) ("Think" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company focused on transforming healthcare through knowledge-based digital health software solutions, announced today that it has completed its previously announced shares for services transaction with Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill"), following receipt of conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The Company issued 74,380 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") to Oak Hill at a deemed price of $0.79 per Common Share, being the closing market price of the Common Shares on the TSXV on May 5, 2022, in consideration for communications and capital markets advisory services rendered by Oak Hill to the Company up to April 2021, having an aggregate value of approximately $60,000. The Common Shares issued to Oak Hill were issued in reliance on an exemption from the prospectus requirements under Canadian securities laws and are subject to a seasoning period.

In accordance with the policies of the TSXV, the Company also advises that during the three months ending March 31, 2021, the Company issued 8,333 Common Shares to an officer of the Company at a deemed price of $1.04 per Common Share, pursuant to a previously announced shares for services arrangement.

About Think Research Corporation

Think is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors' care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

