Think Research Announces Date of the Fiscal Year End 2021 Conference Call

  • THKKF

Earnings to be announced by the Company before market opens on May 2, 2022

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 before the market opens on May 2, 2022.

Think Research Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Think Research Corporation)
Think Research Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Think Research Corporation)

Think's audited annual financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website as of 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 2, 2022.

Management will hold a conference call on May 2, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT hosted by CEO Sachin Aggarwal and interim CFO John Hayes with a Q&A session to follow.

Conference call dial-in:
Toronto: 647-484-0478
North American Toll-free: 1-888-256-1007
Conference ID: 3411402
Webcast:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1545526&tp_key=d324063e0b

A transcript of the call will be posted on the Company's website at www.thinkresearch.com within 48 hours of the call.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR- agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Visit www.thinkresearch.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

SOURCE Think Research Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/26/c2632.html

