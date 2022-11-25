Think Research Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

Earnings to be announced by the Company before the market opens on November 28,2022

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) (OTC: THKKF) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 before the market opens on November 28, 2022.

Think's financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website as of 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Management will hold a conference call on November 28, 2022 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time hosted by CEO Sachin Aggarwal and CFO John Hayes with a Q & A session to follow.

Conference call dial-in:

Toronto: 416-764-8659 North American Toll-free: 1-888-664-6392 Conference ID: 70791013

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/xLDb2gAmaRo

A transcript of the call will be posted on the Company's website at www.thinkresearch.com within 48 hours of the call.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, to facilitate better health care outcomes. The Company gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based solutions globally to customers which typically includes enterprise clients, hospitals, health regions, healthcare professionals, and / or governments. The Company has gathered a significant amount of data by building its repository of knowledge through its network and group of companies, including acquired companies.

Think licenses its solutions to over 13,000 facilities for over 300,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists that rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices. Millions of patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages and delivers.

In addition, the Company collects and manages pharmaceutical and clinical trial data via the BioPharma Services entity that Think acquired on September 10, 2021. BioPharma Services is a leading provider of bioequivalence and Phase 1 clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Think's other services include a network of digital-first primary care clinics and medical clinics that provide elective surgery. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com.

