Think Research Announces Grant of Equity Compensation

0
·2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through integrated digital health software solutions, today announced that it has granted 350,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") to key employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. 300,000 of the RSUs will vest in one year, and the remaining 50,000 RSUs will vest 1/3 on September 30, 2023, 1/3 on December 31, 2023 and 1/3 on December 31, 2024.

TRC Logo (CNW Group/Think Research Corporation)
TRC Logo (CNW Group/Think Research Corporation)

About Think Research Corporation
Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, to facilitate better health care outcomes. The Company gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based solutions globally to customers which typically includes enterprise clients, hospitals, health regions, healthcare professionals, and / or governments. The Company has gathered a significant amount of data by building its repository of knowledge through its network and group of companies, including acquired companies.

Think licenses its solutions to over 13,000 facilities for over 300,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists that rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices.  Millions of patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages and delivers.

In addition, the Company collects and manages pharmaceutical and clinical trial data via the BioPharma Services entity that Think acquired on September 10, 2021.  BioPharma Services is a leading provider of bioequivalence and Phase 1 clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Think's other services include a network of digital-first primary care clinics and medical clinics that provide elective surgery. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

SOURCE Think Research Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/22/c1858.html

