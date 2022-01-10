U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

Think Research Attests to Vendor Verification for Virtual Care in Ontario

·2 min read
Think has attested that its telemedicine platform meets the requirements to be a verified vendor of the province to deliver effective and secure virtual medical appointments by clinicians

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce that it has attested that its telemedicine software met the requirements and is now listed on the Virtual Visits Verification site for virtual care within the Ontario health care sector. This means clinicians can confidently use Think's VirtualCare software to conduct effective virtual appointments via video and secure messaging in compliance with provincial standards.

TRC Logo (CNW Group/Think Research Corporation)
TRC Logo (CNW Group/Think Research Corporation)

Ontario Health has established mandatory requirements as part of the provincial standard for Virtual Visits Verification solutions for use within the Ontario health care sector. Think Research has attested that it meets the mandatory requirements. Ontario Health's provincial standards ensure virtual care solutions meet the highest criteria appropriate for clinical use in order to receive official verification. The standards were developed in consultation with healthcare organizations and clinicians across the province. Applying the provincial standard for virtual visits, virtual care services can be delivered using safe, secure, and interoperable platforms.

Think CEO Sachin Aggarwal said, "We are thrilled to attest our compliance with the province's rigorous standards to become a verified vendor for physician virtual visits in Ontario. Throughout the pandemic, demand for our telemedicine platform soared as we supported thousands of appointments across primary care, mental health care and long-term care.

"It is imperative that clinicians have access to a secure and effective software solution that allows them to deliver high-quality care. We are proud to offer that."

VirtualCare is used by healthcare providers across Canada and allows clinicians to deliver care through text messaging, audio-video conferencing and secure document sharing. The telemedicine platform also allows clinicians to conduct standardized and customizable assessments, ensuring that patients receive the most appropriate care and follow-ups, if necessary.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors

SOURCE Think Research Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/10/c7998.html

