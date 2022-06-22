U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,759.89
    -4.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,483.13
    -47.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,053.08
    -16.22 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,690.28
    -3.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.28
    -1.91 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.60
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0569
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    -0.1510 (-4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2261
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1100
    -0.5470 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,107.22
    -779.12 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.98
    -12.10 (-2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     

Think Research Engages Oak Hill as an Investor Relations Advisor & Promoter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • THKKF

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) (OTCQB: THKKF) ("Think" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company focused on transforming healthcare through knowledge-based digital health software solutions, announced today that it has amended its existing advisory services agreement (the "Amended Services Agreement") with Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill"), following receipt of conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

TRC logo (CNW Group/Think Research Corporation) (CNW Group/Think Research Corporation)
TRC logo (CNW Group/Think Research Corporation) (CNW Group/Think Research Corporation)

Under the Amended Services Agreement Oak Hill will, in addition to the existing services, also provide investor relation activities and fulfill a promotional role for and on behalf of Think, as such terms are defined in the policies of the TSXV.  All such services will be in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV.

The Amended Services Agreement has an effective date of June 3, 2022 and the initial term will end March 31, 2023.  Thereafter, the amended Service Agreement will automatically renew for successive twelve month periods, unless one party provides 60 days' prior written notice of termination to the other party in advance of the conclusion of the then-current term. In consideration for these services, Think shall pay Oak Hill a monthly cash fee of $13,000 plus applicable taxes and reasonable expenses.

As announced on May 6, 2022, the Company issued 74,380 common shares in the capital of the Company to Oak Hill (the "Common Shares"), in consideration of the services provided to the Company up to March 31, 2022. Other than the Common Shares, neither Oak Hill nor any of its directors, officers or employees have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Think or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Think Research Corporation

Think is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors' care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents, across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

SOURCE Think Research Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/22/c5271.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • 9 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams

    In this article, we will look at 9 value stocks to buy in 2022 according to David Abrams. If you want to skip reading about David Abrams’ investment philosophy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 4 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams. David Abrams started his investment […]

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Today

    Shares of the television streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were rocketing higher today, potentially on several bits of news for the company, including some positive comments from an analyst, as well as comments made by Roku's CEO in a recent interview. The video streaming stock was up by as much as 6.7% today and had gained 3.1% as of 12:29 p.m. ET. First, comments made yesterday by Needham analyst Laura Martin may be driving Roku higher after she said that Netflix's move into an ad-based streaming tier could benefit Roku.

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Bitcoin Is Leading Indicator of Stock-Market Bottom, Mobius Says

    (Bloomberg) -- If you’re a stock trader, you should probably be turning your attention to cryptocurrencies right about now.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as Powell Seen as ‘Less Hawkish’: Markets WrapThat’s according to Mark Mobius, who co-founded Mobius

  • Is Amazon a Buy After the Stock Split?

    Shares in the e-commerce giant are now far cheaper (in price, not valuation). Here's why it might be time to buy.

  • Why Nio Shares Were Moving Lower Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares have been on a tear recently, soaring move than 50% in the last three weeks. One reason for that is investor excitement over new models the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker has launched. The Wall Street Journal highlighted XPeng's plans to launch two new models next year in an article published yesterday.

  • Crypto platform Voyager Digital shares plunge 60% after revealing $665 million exposure to embattled hedge fund; considers issuing default notice

    Voyager Digital said its subsidiary may issue a notice of default to embattled crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital for failure to repay its loan.

  • Dow Jones Up As Powell Gives This Recession Warning; Bitcoin Crumbles Again; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones rose despite a recession warning from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Bitcoin tumbled again. Apple stock rose after a bullish call.

  • Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The artificial intelligence (AI) lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been a wildly divisive stock, with lots of investors fully buying into the company's story and enormous market opportunity, while others are more skeptical. Upstart has developed algorithmic loan underwriting models that it believes can assess the credit worthiness of borrowers better than traditional underwriting scoring methods such as Fair Isaac's FICO scoring. Upstart currently originates personal and auto loans through a number of lending partners and has ambitions to apply its technology to other loan categories.

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo

    In this article, we will look at 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Wells Fargo. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo. This June Wells Fargo unveiled its “Recession Stock Portfolio” right before the Fed issued […]

  • NIO Stock Is Up 30% This Month. Morgan Stanley Sees More Gains Ahead

    “Share outperformance.” Now there’s a vintage term which on account of the stock market’s woeful action in 2022 might be somewhat forgotten. However, that appears to be the case for NIO (NIO) in recent times. This month, all the main indexes have continued to put in an abject display, but shares of the Chinese EV maker have defied the market and are up ~30%. Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao attributes the strong showing to a few key drivers. First off, Q1’s 18% gross margin might have amounted t

  • Most stocks can't keep up with the breakneck pace of inflation — but these 3 dividend stocks are pulling ahead with yields as high as 12%

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • Mystery Surrounds $500 Million Outflow From Bitcoin ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund is at the center of a crypto-market guessing game after it saw record one-day outflows of $500 million last week. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing

  • Juul Ban Will Send Altria’s Strategy, and $13 Billion, Up in Smoke

    The FDA is preparing to remove the controversial e-cigarette brand from the U.S. market, complicating Altria’s push into smoke-free products.

  • Revlon Extends Rally to 650% From Low as Retail Traders Pile In

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into shares of Revlon Inc., driving its gains from a record low to 650% as individual investors looked to strike a quick profit, while ignoring the fundamentals of the troubled cosmetics giant.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Payin

  • Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.