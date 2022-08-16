U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,288.50
    -9.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,810.00
    -63.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,652.75
    -28.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.10
    -4.70 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.23
    -1.18 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    20.10
    -0.17 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0156
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    -0.0580 (-2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    +0.42 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2040
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4410
    +0.1690 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,226.26
    -226.55 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    575.69
    -15.07 (-2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,822.00
    -49.78 (-0.17%)
     

Think RevOps Helps Businesses Align and Optimize Their Revenue Engine to Maximize Potential Growth

Think RevOps
·2 min read

The Unique Operating Model Developed by Think RevOps Was Designed to Transform broken Go-to-Market Processes Into Repeatable, Data-Driven Journeys

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Think RevOps is pleased to announce that its innovative operating model is now helping businesses align and optimize their revenue engines in order to boost potential growth as much as possible.

Think RevOps , Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Press release picture
Think RevOps , Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Press release picture

To learn more about Think RevOps and how it can help tech startups and other companies, please visit https://www.thinkrevops.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Revenue Operations, or RevOps, is a relatively new term that describes a "system for growing and scaling" a business.

"With the impact of the pandemic and the ever-changing customer journey landscape, C-Suite, leaders and decision makers are all looking for a more savvy way to deliver results and pivot into new opportunities. Adopting RevOps should be at the top of their mind. RevOps as a framework provides businesses an integrated go-to-market approach that connects marketing, sales and customer success from a process and data perspective. This will help businesses create a more holistic customer experience," the spokesperson noted, adding that it also offers a number of innovative features including objective design, data strategy and more.

"Think RevOps has built a unique operating model that represents a mix of proprietary knowledge, expertise and delivery framework applied to the B2B Tech Customer Journey. Its aim is to transform broken internal go-to-market processes into repeatable, data-driven journeys."

Think RevOps is the Insourced team for B2B tech organizations and their Go-To-Market teams. While many business owners can benefit from Think RevOps, the spokesperson said the ideal customer is a Tech or SaaS Company which is in either a Startup or Scale-up (Series A to Series E) phase.

"Our operating model guides and helps you implement optimized best practices in your customer journey, to drive acquisition conversion and customer growth, including in scaling your business. We help create a data-driven organization, providing accessible insights at your fingertips. We do what we do best, so that you can focus on growing revenue," the spokesperson noted.

About Catherine Mandungu

Catherine Mandungu is the Founder and CEO of Think RevOps, a leader in the Revenue Operations business focusing on Tech Startups in the B2B sector. Mandungu is a pioneer of the RevOps' customer journey, helping to centralize the organization. She founded Think RevOps with years of experience in commercial operations at leading companies including Microsoft, Adobe, and Hootsuite.

About Think RevOps

Think RevOps improves the customer journey, by optimizing data and removing process friction responsible for revenue leakage. Visit their site at https://www.thinkrevops.com/ to find out how RevOps can assist with a company's growth goals.

Media Contact

Michael Hall
info@thinkrevops.com
+1 737 263 0263

SOURCE: Think RevOps



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712259/Think-RevOps-Helps-Businesses-Align-and-Optimize-Their-Revenue-Engine-to-Maximize-Potential-Growth

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity

    The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

    America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations. Apple, the world's biggest listed company, updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste, which it added alongside existing categories such as race, religion, gender, age and ancestry. The inclusion of the new category, which hasn't been previously reported, goes beyond U.S. discrimination laws, which do not explicitly ban casteism.

  • Apple wants workers back in the office 3 days a week starting Sept. 5: reports

    More than a year after its new hybrid work schedule was announced, Apple Inc. will require its employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting Sept. 5, according to reports Monday.

  • All the reasons a dozen eggs now costs up to 38% more than one year ago

    Why are eggs so expensive now? The average price of a dozen large, Grade A eggs was $2.94 in July, up 38% from the same period last year at $1.64, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price of eggs has been trending upward since the beginning of 2022, and egg experts said an avian influenza outbreak that has severely limited the supply of eggs was the leading cause of high prices.

  • Quiet quitting: Employees suffering pandemic burnout say they've just stopped working as hard

    Quiet quitting: More employees burned out by COVID-era workloads say they'll do what's required in their jobs but won't go above and beyond.

  • VinFast says preorders 'will get a $7,500 rebate,' federal tax credit or not

    Since then, Congress announced it is making changes to the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit, meaning that it becomes much harder to get that sweet, sweet tax deduction. The two major changes are that the tax credit will becomes means-tested (i.e., if your household makes more than a certain amount, you don't qualify) and sticker-price limited (cars over $40,000 and SUVs and trucks with a slightly higher limit). Various car manufacturers have scrambled to figure out how to react, but VinFast is taking more extreme steps than most, promising that if you have a preorder with the manufacturer and you are no longer eligible for the tax rebate, they'll give you a $7,500 discount on the car instead.

  • Apple gearing up for next phase of construction at NW Austin campus, filings indicate

    The company is not commenting on the expansion timeline but construction documents filed with the state of Texas indicate work could start in February on three more structures. These are welcome signs for those wondering about the status of major office projects in the region in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock falls amid job cuts

    Yahoo Finance Live host Seana Smith peeks at Warner Bros. Discovery stock following reported job cuts and the production companies' transition into its merger.

  • What a Chinese Blockade of Taiwan Would Mean for Global Business

    Taiwan is home to the world’s biggest chip maker, TSMC, and sits next to one of the busiest shipping lanes.

  • McDonald’s races to hire over-50s as companies seek to lure retirees back to work

    McDonald’s has kicked off a recruitment drive to hire more over-50s, amid a scramble by businesses across the country to fill jobs with retirees.

  • Top Miner BHP Hits Profit Record and Sees Stronger China Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, posted its highest ever full-year profit on record commodity prices and will push ahead with growth options on a stronger demand outlook in China.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsMuch of

  • The Fed signaled they’re leaning ‘towards fighting inflation’ than keeping jobs: Strategist

    Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski and Robert Cantwell, Upholdings Founder & Portfolio Manager, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook, forecast for retailers, and the Fed's interest rate hike cycle.

  • Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

    Today is shaping up negative for Himax Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HIMX ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • 3 Stocks That Are Building the Future

    If investors can get their hands on the stocks that are building something much bigger, there's usually an outsized opportunity to benefit. There are plenty of reasons why Amazon might deserve a spot on your current buy list, but I think one of the most compelling is the company's Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing business.

  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    The analysts covering Hut 8 Mining Corp. ( TSE:HUT ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a...

  • Apple sets Sept 5 deadline for employees to return to office - Bloomberg

    Apple joins several technology and finance companies that have begun mandating a return to office as COVID cases ease. Earlier in June, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees and seen by Reuters.

  • Peloton, Calm and LinkedIn Add to Growing List of Tech Layoffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Despite some promising economic signs recently, more tech companies are hitting the pause button on their hiring plans. They’re instituting freezes, rescinding jobs offers and even resorting to layoffs (with one CEO showing his remorse by sobbing on social media).Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe‘Nex

  • Seagen Suffers Loss In Arbitration Dispute Over ADC Technology

    As Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) awaits a final buyout offer from Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), Seagen lost an arbitration dispute with Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSKNY) relating to the companies' 2008 collaboration around the use of antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. An arbitrator gave the win to Japan's Daiichi in the clash over an antibody-drug conjugate technology-sharing pact that stretches back to 2008. "While we are disappointed with the arbitration decision, it was important for us to pursue