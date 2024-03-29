We Think RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might RTG Mining Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2023, RTG Mining had cash of US$4.4m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$3.9m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2023 it had roughly 14 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is RTG Mining's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

While RTG Mining did record statutory revenue of US$19k over the last year, it didn't have any revenue from operations. To us, that makes it a pre-revenue company, so we'll look to its cash burn trajectory as an assessment of its cash burn situation. Even though it doesn't get us excited, the 28% reduction in cash burn year on year does suggest the company can continue operating for quite some time. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of RTG Mining due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can RTG Mining Raise Cash?

While RTG Mining is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$21m, RTG Mining's US$3.9m in cash burn equates to about 19% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is RTG Mining's Cash Burn A Worry?

RTG Mining appears to be in pretty good health when it comes to its cash burn situation. Not only was its cash burn relative to its market cap quite good, but its cash burn reduction was a real positive. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. On another note, RTG Mining has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

