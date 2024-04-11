We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Pay Rise For Komax Holding AG's (VTX:KOMN) CEO For Now

Key Insights

Komax Holding will host its Annual General Meeting on 17th of April

Total pay for CEO Matijas Meyer includes CHF510.0k salary

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Komax Holding's three-year loss to shareholders was 17% while its EPS grew by 42% over the past three years

The underwhelming share price performance of Komax Holding AG (VTX:KOMN) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 17th of April could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

Comparing Komax Holding AG's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Komax Holding AG has a market capitalization of CHF928m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CHF1.0m for the year to December 2023. That's a slight decrease of 5.6% on the prior year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at CHF510k.

On comparing similar companies from the Swiss Machinery industry with market caps ranging from CHF365m to CHF1.5b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was CHF1.0m. So it looks like Komax Holding compensates Matijas Meyer in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Matijas Meyer also holds CHF1.2m worth of Komax Holding stock directly under their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary CHF510k CHF510k 49% Other CHF533k CHF595k 51% Total Compensation CHF1.0m CHF1.1m 100%

On an industry level, around 47% of total compensation represents salary and 53% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, Komax Holding more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Komax Holding AG's Growth Numbers

Komax Holding AG has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 42% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 24%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Komax Holding AG Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 17% over three years, many shareholders in Komax Holding AG are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 2 warning signs for Komax Holding that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

