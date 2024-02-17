We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Pay Rise For Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd's (JSE:QFH) CEO For Now

Key Insights

Quantum Foods Holdings' Annual General Meeting to take place on 23rd of February

Total pay for CEO Hennie Lourens includes R3.94m salary

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Over the past three years, Quantum Foods Holdings' EPS fell by 89% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 26%

The underwhelming share price performance of Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd (JSE:QFH) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. In addition, the company's per-share earnings growth is not looking good, despite growing revenues. Shareholders will have a chance to take their concerns to the board at the next AGM on 23rd of February and vote on resolutions including executive compensation, which studies show may have an impact on company performance. Here's our take on why we think shareholders might be hesitant about approving a raise at the moment.

Comparing Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd has a market capitalization of R900m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of R6.2m for the year to September 2023. We note that's a decrease of 18% compared to last year. In particular, the salary of R3.94m, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the South African Food industry with market capitalizations below R3.8b, reported a median total CEO compensation of R6.2m. From this we gather that Hennie Lourens is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Hennie Lourens holds R9.4m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary R3.9m R3.7m 63% Other R2.3m R3.9m 37% Total Compensation R6.2m R7.6m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 46% of total compensation represents salary and 54% is other remuneration. Quantum Foods Holdings is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd's Growth Numbers

Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd has reduced its earnings per share by 89% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 15%.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 26% over three years, some Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning and possibly has something to do with the fact that the company's earnings haven't grown. Shareholders will get the chance at the upcoming AGM to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for Quantum Foods Holdings (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Switching gears from Quantum Foods Holdings, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

