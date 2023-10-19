We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Orogen Royalties Inc.'s (CVE:OGN) CEO For Now

Key Insights

Orogen Royalties' Annual General Meeting to take place on 25th of October

Total pay for CEO Paddy Nicol includes CA$240.0k salary

The total compensation is 63% higher than the average for the industry

Over the past three years, Orogen Royalties' EPS grew by 76% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 121%

Performance at Orogen Royalties Inc. (CVE:OGN) has been reasonably good and CEO Paddy Nicol has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 25th of October, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

How Does Total Compensation For Paddy Nicol Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Orogen Royalties Inc. has a market capitalization of CA$141m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CA$295k over the year to December 2022. That's slightly lower by 5.4% over the previous year. In particular, the salary of CA$240.0k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Canadian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations under CA$274m, the reported median total CEO compensation was CA$181k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Orogen Royalties Inc. pays Paddy Nicol north of the industry median. What's more, Paddy Nicol holds CA$1.5m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary CA$240k CA$240k 81% Other CA$55k CA$72k 19% Total Compensation CA$295k CA$312k 100%

On an industry level, around 92% of total compensation represents salary and 8% is other remuneration. Orogen Royalties pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Orogen Royalties Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, Orogen Royalties Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 76% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 97%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Orogen Royalties Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 121% over three years, Orogen Royalties Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 3 warning signs for Orogen Royalties that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: Orogen Royalties is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

