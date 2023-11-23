We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Pay Rise For Dart Mining NL's (ASX:DTM) CEO For Now

Key Insights

Dart Mining will host its Annual General Meeting on 30th of November

CEO James Chirnside's total compensation includes salary of AU$240.0k

Over the past three years, Dart Mining's EPS grew by 11% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 90%

In the past three years, the share price of Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 30th of November. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For James Chirnside Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Dart Mining NL has a market capitalization of AU$3.7m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$475k over the year to June 2023. That's a notable increase of 67% on last year. In particular, the salary of AU$240.0k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations below AU$305m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$384k. So it looks like Dart Mining compensates James Chirnside in line with the median for the industry.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$240k AU$195k 51% Other AU$235k AU$90k 49% Total Compensation AU$475k AU$285k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 61% of total compensation represents salary and 39% is other remuneration. Dart Mining sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Dart Mining NL's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Dart Mining NL has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 11% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 67%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Dart Mining NL Been A Good Investment?

Few Dart Mining NL shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -90% over three years. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 3 warning signs for Dart Mining (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

