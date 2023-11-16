We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Investigator Resources Limited's (ASX:IVR) CEO For Now

Key Insights

Shareholders of Investigator Resources Limited (ASX:IVR) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 23rd of November. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

Comparing Investigator Resources Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Investigator Resources Limited has a market capitalization of AU$59m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$673k over the year to June 2023. Notably, that's an increase of 41% over the year before. Notably, the salary which is AU$350.0k, represents a considerable chunk of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations below AU$307m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$388k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Investigator Resources Limited pays Andrew McIlwain north of the industry median. Moreover, Andrew McIlwain also holds AU$429k worth of Investigator Resources stock directly under their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$350k AU$294k 52% Other AU$323k AU$182k 48% Total Compensation AU$673k AU$476k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 61% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 39% is other remuneration. Investigator Resources pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Investigator Resources Limited's Growth Numbers

Investigator Resources Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 79% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 94% over the previous year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Investigator Resources Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -33% over three years, Investigator Resources Limited shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 5 warning signs for Investigator Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

