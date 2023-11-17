We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Pay Rise For Resource Development Group Limited's (ASX:RDG) CEO For Now

Key Insights

Resource Development Group will host its Annual General Meeting on 24th of November

CEO Andrew Ellison's total compensation includes salary of AU$500.0k

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Over the past three years, Resource Development Group's EPS grew by 426% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 21%

In the past three years, the share price of Resource Development Group Limited (ASX:RDG) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. The AGM coming up on the 24th of November could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

See our latest analysis for Resource Development Group

How Does Total Compensation For Andrew Ellison Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Resource Development Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$130m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$525k over the year to June 2023. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$500.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the Australian Construction industry with market capitalizations under AU$308m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$666k. So it looks like Resource Development Group compensates Andrew Ellison in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Andrew Ellison directly owns AU$6.4m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$500k AU$420k 95% Other AU$25k AU$101k 5% Total Compensation AU$525k AU$521k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 63% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 37% of the pie. Resource Development Group is focused on going down a more traditional approach and is paying a higher portion of compensation through salary, as compared to non-salary benefits. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Story continues

Resource Development Group Limited's Growth

Over the past three years, Resource Development Group Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 426% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 9.7% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Resource Development Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 21% over three years, many shareholders in Resource Development Group Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Resource Development Group pays its CEO a majority of compensation through a salary. Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We did our research and identified 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) in Resource Development Group we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.