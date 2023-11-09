We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Pay Rise For Stavely Minerals Limited's (ASX:SVY) CEO For Now

Key Insights

The underwhelming share price performance of Stavely Minerals Limited (ASX:SVY) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 16th of November could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Chris Cairns Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Stavely Minerals Limited has a market capitalization of AU$26m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$482k over the year to June 2023. That's a slight decrease of 7.3% on the prior year. In particular, the salary of AU$346.0k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations below AU$313m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$391k. From this we gather that Chris Cairns is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Chris Cairns directly owns AU$591k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$346k AU$332k 72% Other AU$136k AU$188k 28% Total Compensation AU$482k AU$520k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 61% of total compensation represents salary and 39% is other remuneration. Stavely Minerals pays out 72% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Stavely Minerals Limited's Growth

Stavely Minerals Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 30% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 40%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Stavely Minerals Limited Been A Good Investment?

The return of -92% over three years would not have pleased Stavely Minerals Limited shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We did our research and identified 5 warning signs (and 3 which make us uncomfortable) in Stavely Minerals we think you should know about.

