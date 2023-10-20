We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Lum Chang Holdings Limited's (SGX:L19) CEO For Now

Key Insights

Lum Chang Holdings to hold its Annual General Meeting on 27th of October

CEO David Lum's total compensation includes salary of S$708.9k

The total compensation is 46% higher than the average for the industry

Lum Chang Holdings' EPS declined by 75% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 15%

Despite Lum Chang Holdings Limited's (SGX:L19) share price growing positively in the past few years, the per-share earnings growth has not grown to investors' expectations, suggesting that there could be other factors at play driving the share price. The upcoming AGM on 27th of October may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. In our analysis below, we show why shareholders may consider holding off a raise for the CEO's compensation until company performance improves.

Comparing Lum Chang Holdings Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Lum Chang Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of S$113m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth S$824k over the year to June 2023. That's slightly lower by 4.6% over the previous year. In particular, the salary of S$708.9k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Singapore Construction industry with market capitalizations below S$274m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was S$566k. Hence, we can conclude that David Lum is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, David Lum directly owns S$6.6m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary S$709k S$752k 86% Other S$115k S$112k 14% Total Compensation S$824k S$865k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 86% of total compensation represents salary and 14% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, Lum Chang Holdings more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Lum Chang Holdings Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, Lum Chang Holdings Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 75% per year. Its revenue is down 5.6% over the previous year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Lum Chang Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Lum Chang Holdings Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 15% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Shareholder returns, while positive, should be looked at along with earnings, which have not grown at all recently. This makes us think the share price momentum may slow in the future. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 3 warning signs for Lum Chang Holdings (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

