We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Jentayu Sustainables Berhad's (KLSE:JSB) CEO For Now

CEO Jeefri bin Muhamad Yusup has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Jentayu Sustainables Berhad (KLSE:JSB) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 5th of December, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For Jeefri bin Muhamad Yusup Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Jentayu Sustainables Berhad has a market capitalization of RM517m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as RM1.1m for the year to June 2023. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at RM957.1k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Malaysian Trade Distributors industry with market capitalizations under RM934m, the reported median total CEO compensation was RM266k. This suggests that Jeefri bin Muhamad Yusup is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Jeefri bin Muhamad Yusup also holds RM26m worth of Jentayu Sustainables Berhad stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM957k RM961k 88% Other RM128k RM115k 12% Total Compensation RM1.1m RM1.1m 100%

On an industry level, around 78% of total compensation represents salary and 22% is other remuneration. According to our research, Jentayu Sustainables Berhad has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Jentayu Sustainables Berhad's Growth

Jentayu Sustainables Berhad's earnings per share (EPS) grew 34% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 47% over the previous year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Jentayu Sustainables Berhad Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 730%, over three years, would leave most Jentayu Sustainables Berhad shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for Jentayu Sustainables Berhad (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

