We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Golden Land Berhad's (KLSE:GLBHD) CEO For Now

Golden Land Berhad to hold its Annual General Meeting on 24th of November

Salary of RM1.46m is part of CEO Phing Yap's total remuneration

The overall pay is 100% above the industry average

Golden Land Berhad's three-year loss to shareholders was 35% while its EPS was down 20% over the past three years

The underwhelming share price performance of Golden Land Berhad (KLSE:GLBHD) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. Per share earnings growth is also poor, despite revenues growing. In light of this performance, shareholders will have a chance to question the board in the upcoming AGM on 24th of November, where they can impact on future company performance by voting on resolutions, including executive compensation. Here's why we think shareholders should hold off on a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Phing Yap Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Golden Land Berhad has a market capitalization of RM59m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth RM2.0m over the year to June 2023. We note that's a decrease of 15% compared to last year. Notably, the salary which is RM1.46m, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the Malaysian Real Estate industry with market capitalizations below RM934m, reported a median total CEO compensation of RM986k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Golden Land Berhad pays Phing Yap north of the industry median. Furthermore, Phing Yap directly owns RM21m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM1.5m RM1.5m 74% Other RM503k RM837k 26% Total Compensation RM2.0m RM2.3m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 75% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 25% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, Golden Land Berhad more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Golden Land Berhad's Growth

Over the last three years, Golden Land Berhad has shrunk its earnings per share by 20% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 40%.

The decrease in EPS could be a concern for some investors. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Golden Land Berhad Been A Good Investment?

The return of -35% over three years would not have pleased Golden Land Berhad shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning and possibly has something to do with the fact that the company's earnings haven't grown. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

